Minister offers UGX 5M condolence to families of Mbale flood victims

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister in charge of the Presidency Milly Babalanda has started delivering the government’s pledge to the families of the Mbale flood victims. The government promised to contribute Shillings 5 million for the funeral arrangements of the families of 23 people who lost their lives in the floods that were triggered by heavy rains.

I have started handing over the Shs5million condolence money from H.E the President @KagutaMuseveni to families of flood victims in Mbale. May God comfort us all in this trying time and keep us safe! BMB pic.twitter.com/e1uUij01mj — Milly Babalanda (@millybabalanda) August 3, 2022

Babalanda has physically delivered the money starting with the families in Mbale district. So far, the families of Janet Nekesa, David Namara of Mbale district, and Andrew Mwangale in Mbale city have recieved the money. Handing over the money, the minister told the family members it was the condolence from President Yoweri Museveni who was also bereaved by the loss of their beloved ones.

The beneficiaries welcomed the government’s support during this trying moment when they mourn their loved ones. Doreen Naluwende, a sister to the late Janet Nekesa, said it was a shock to hear the news of her sister’s death. Nekesa 31 was survived by a four-year-old daughter.

Richard Wanda, the Bungokho Central Member of Parliament described the deceased as young people who were still useful to the nation. He said Namara who perished in the floods died on duty at a pump station where he worked to fend for his elderly parents.

URN