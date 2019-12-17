Minister of State for Sports Obua to focus on talent development

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The incoming Minister of State for Sports Hamson Denis Obua says that he will focus on development of regional stadiums and grass root talent.

Obua, who is also the Ajuri County MP replaces long serving Minister Charles Bakabulindi who was dropped in the Saturday reshuffle by President Museveni.

Obua says that he will work towards revamping sports facilities like stadiums and hopes he will tap from sports lovers whom he will encourage to source for funds.

He cited the rehabilitation of Pece Stadium and Akii-Bua stadium, where sports lovers contributed funds for their revival rather than wait for government intervention.

On talent development at the grass root level, Obua says that indoor sports could be introduced in several districts and not only in urban areas.

Several stadiums across the country in major towns are all in a sorry state while others have been encroached on.

Sports enthusiasts argue that the future of football and sports in Uganda looks brighter, but its development is being hindered by minimal or even lack of facilities.

URN