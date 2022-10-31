Military looking for 2 missing guns in Bukwo

Bukwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown thugs are said to have made off with two guns from Riwo Hill Barracks in Bukwo district. Maj. Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, says that the thugs stole the firearms from the military facility on Sunday evening.

He, however, declined to reveal how the thugs accessed the firearms, saying investigations are underway. Oware says that joint security forces have got positive leads toward the recovery of the two guns.

Amos Bushendich, the Riwo sub-county LC V councilor says that the theft of the firearms has triggered panic in the local community. “Obviously there is tension among the community,” Bushendich told URN in Riwo.

Moses Musobo Kony, the LC 3 chairperson of Riwo town council, says the theft of the two guns has triggered insecurity in the sub-county. “If it’s found that the guns were stolen by thugs in our sub-county then we are not safe,” said Kony. He says that local leaders have joined the security forces in the search for the suspects.

****

URN