Prateek Suri, Africa’s Richest Indian, Deploys Urgent $150M Oil Trading Strategy Amid Middle East Turmoil

Dubai, UAE | THE INDEPENDENT | As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global energy markets, Prateek Suri, widely recognized as Africa’s richest Indian and Chairman of Maser Group, has deployed an urgent $150 million oil trading strategy through the African subsidiary of Maser Group, positioning capital to take advantage of volatility in global crude markets.

According to people familiar with the development, the capital has been allocated as a strategic trading reserve aimed at capturing opportunities emerging from fluctuations in global oil prices as geopolitical tensions across the Middle East intensify.

Energy markets have become increasingly sensitive to developments in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor responsible for transporting nearly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply. Any disruption to shipping routes through the passage can trigger rapid movements in crude prices and broader market uncertainty.

Industry analysts say periods of geopolitical instability often lead to sharp swings in commodity markets, creating opportunities for investors able to deploy capital quickly during market dislocations. The trades are expected to be executed through international brokerage platforms including Interactive Brokers, allowing access to global energy markets.

People familiar with the strategy say the capital is expected to be deployed through spot oil trading and short-term commodity positions, a segment of the market that can involve margin-based trading structures. Analysts note that such strategies are often considered among the most aggressive forms of commodity trading, as even small price movements can significantly magnify gains or losses depending on the leverage used.

Market observers therefore describe the approach as a high-risk, high-reward strategy. While heightened volatility can create substantial trading opportunities, sharp reversals in crude prices could also result in losses if market conditions move against the positions.

An energy markets expert at Goldman Sachs notes that periods of geopolitical tension often attract sophisticated traders willing to deploy large pools of capital into commodities markets.

However, the expert added that spot and leveraged oil trading remains one of the most volatile areas of global financial markets, where even well-funded investors must carefully manage risk as price swings can be sudden and unpredictable.