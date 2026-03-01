Middle East airspace closures disrupt hundreds of flights

In East Africa, Kenya Airways said it had suspended flights to and from the United Arab Emirates due to the restrictions.

Nairobi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following the resumption of war in the Middle East, with the US and Israel pitching against regime in Tehran, airlines have started to advise their customers of wide-scale interruptions of services to and from such places like Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman.

On Feb. 28, major carriers including Etihad Airways, Emirates and flydubai diverted aircraft or held planes at their departure airports, citing safety concerns. Departures from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), as well as airports in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, were temporarily halted.

Aircraft already in the air were rerouted mid-flight, while others were prevented from taking off as airlines reviewed the security situation. The Gulf region is a vital transit corridor linking Europe, Asia and Africa, meaning disruptions there can quickly affect global travel.

Overflights have also been impacted. Airlines operating between Europe and East Asia have had to take longer routes to avoid the conflict zone. Many carriers are already steering clear of Russian airspace because of ongoing sanctions and countermeasures, leaving fewer alternative paths and increasing flight times and fuel costs.

In East Africa, Kenya Airways said it had suspended flights to and from the United Arab Emirates due to the restrictions. Other regional airlines, including Uganda Airlines, Air Tanzania and RwandAir, are expected to reassess their schedules if the situation continues.

Cargo services have also been affected. The disruption threatens exports of perishable goods and delays imports of mail, spare parts and other essential supplies. Businesses on both sides of the trade routes could face losses if flights do not resume soon.

Airlines say they are closely monitoring developments and will restore normal operations once it is safe to do so.