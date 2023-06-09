Micho packs Cranes with defenders

June 18th

✳ Uganda vs Algeria

VENUE: Cameroon

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Defenders have dominated Coach Milutin Micho Sredojević’s final roster of players that will take on giants Algeria in their forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers tie later this month.

The Serbian tactician unveiled the squad just hours before their departure for Cameroon, where they will continue their preparations for the highly anticipated game scheduled for July 18th, 2023 in Douala.

The squad consists of both those who have been training in Uganda’s residential camp and the foreign-based players who will join the team but have not been part of the recent training sessions for the past one and a half weeks.

It is characterized by a strong defensive lineup, with eight players selected for the defensive positions, making it the largest contingent at a time when their sole objective is to secure victory against Algeria, leaving no room for anything less.

Among the eight summoned players, five are center backs, leaving room for only three wing backs. This defensive-oriented composition has drawn criticism towards Micho, who once again presents a squad focused on solidifying their defense at a time when an offensive approach is needed.

Uganda Cranes hosts the Algerians who have nothing to lose having already secured their place in the upcoming continental showpiece next year.

The team has three Goalkeepers including Salim Omar Magoola, Charles Lukwago, and Nafian Alionzi.

The defenders include Kenneth Semakula, Gavin Kizito, Abdu Azizi Kayondo, Joseph Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Gift Fred, Geoffrey Wasswa, and Rogers Torach.

Midfielders include Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Siraje Ssentamu, Moses Waiswa, and Isma Mugulusi.

The forwards include Milton Karisa, Travis Mutyaba, Rogers Mato, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Okwi, Fahad Bayo, and Richard Basangwa.

Despite the skepticism, Micho told journalists that his team consists of a balanced combination of both young and experienced players.

While Algeria has already secured qualification from the group with 12 points, Uganda, Tanzania, and Niger find themselves engaged in a fierce battle for the remaining slot in their upcoming fixtures.

Micho further said that the technical bench has done whatever they were supposed to do in their preparations based in Uganda.

Before locking horns with Algerians, Uganda will have a test match against DR Congo next Wednesday. The DR Congo team managed by former Cranes Coach Sebastien Desabre will test the competence of the Cranes.

Micho revealed that there will be another closed-door friendly match with a country he never mentioned.

The closed-door friendly will focus on testing the foreign-based players who were not part of the training sessions back home.

