Mexico sues Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

MEXICO CITY, the United States | Xinhua | Mexico has filed a legal lawsuit against Google for labeling the Gulf of Mexico as “Gulf of America” on Google Maps for American users, arguing that the move violates the sovereignty and international recognition of Mexican territory, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

Sheinbaum told a regular morning press conference that Google has already been sued and that “a first resolution” has been issued, awaiting compliance.

The United States could “change the name of a state, a mountain, a lake” and call it “whatever they decide” if it is within its territory, but those on the Mexican and Cuban sides cannot be renamed, said the Mexican president, noting that Google must clearly distinguish the respective areas.

The dispute occurred amid ongoing tariff tensions, primarily over immigration and security issues. Authorities from both countries have held meetings to reach an agreement.

Sheinbaum has held six telephone conversations with her U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

She said she has maintained a “cordial dialogue” with Trump, but the Gulf name issue has not been addressed.

“We have not touched it. What we propose is: they have a resolution where they have the right, but not to name the entire Gulf, but the (part) corresponding to their territory,” said the Mexican president. ■