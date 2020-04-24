Mbayo warns politicians against rejecting Covid-19 suspects

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister-in-charge of the Presidency Esther Mbayo has warned politicians against rejecting COVID-19 suspects evacuated to health facilities in their respective districts.

The Minister’s warning follows an incident on Monday when local leaders organized for the evacuation of two truck drivers to Kampala despite directives from health authorities to isolate them in Arua.

Addressing RDCs from West Nile districts at Arua golf grounds on Thursday, Mbayo cautioned the RDCs against allowing leaders and local leaders to undermine the directives of the health authorities.

Nahori Oya, the RDC Arua distanced himself from the accusations saying by the time the incident occurred, he was not aware.

The West Nile region has not registered any case of COVID- 19. Three isolation and management centres have been set up at Oli Health Centre IV, Arua referral hospital and Kuluva hospital.

Last week, leaders from Acholi blocked an ambulance that was evacuating a cargo truck driver who tested positive for to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The driver of the truck registration number KCE 448E, entered Uganda through Malaba on April 12, en route to South Sudan. He was intercepted at Kamdini Trading Centre in Oyam District, about 65Km south of Gulu Town.

The surveillance team who intercepted him made a decision isolate him at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. However, area leaders stormed the Gulu-Kampala highway to stop the ambulance from entering Gulu town with the patient.

URN