Mbarara NUP coordinators charged, released on bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two National Unity Platform- NUP party coordinators in Mbarara city have been charged and granted bail.

The two are Pius Twesigye and Bright Muhumuza who is also the NUP party flag bearer for the Mbarara city South MP seat. They were charged alongside the chairperson FDC party Rwampara district Mark Ahimbisbwe Ongom.

Muhumuza and Twesigye were charged with two counts of holding unlawful meeting and disobedience of lawful orders while Ahimbisibwe was charged with assault.

They were arrested on Tuesday shortly after the NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was nominated while Ahimbisibwe was arrested on Wednesday at Mbarara central police station as he tried to enter the station premises.

Ahimbisibwe who had gone to visit Muhumuza and Twesigye was arrested for assaulting a police officer on duty.

The Grade One magistrate Gordon Muhimbise on Friday granted the three a non-cash bail of two million shillings while their sureties were asked two million shillings non-cash.

Jolly Mugisha, the Western region NUP coordinator condemned police for illegally holding the party members.

Their release comes hours before the National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi launches the party’s manifesto in Mbarara on Saturday.

*****

URN