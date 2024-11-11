Mbarara city to enforce resolution on sale of substandard plots

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Council councillors have tasked the technical team to enforce the resolution on substandard plots sold within the city.

In the recent council sitting the city councilors passed a resolution banning the sale of substandard plots. The plots cited include those measuring 20 by 40 feet, 30 by 45 feet, and 25 by 45 feet.

Tashobya Bonny the City Council Speaker says the resolution was passed to avoid creating slums in Mbarara city in its infancy since it has been elevated to City status. He said that only plots measuring 50 by 50 feet, 50 by 100 feet and 100 by 100 feet are allowed to be sold.

He said that the city leadership agreed to the resolution after a study was conducted and found out that real estate dealers had started selling plots as small as 20 by 30 feet expressing worry that Mbarara would have a Kampala-like environment with slums and warned real estate dealers to refrain from selling small plots.

Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi the City Mayor accused real estate dealers of selling substandard plots in the city and warned that the law would catch up to them soon.

Benon Kajubi the Commissioner of the Mbarara City Land Board says that more than 10 plots of land do not have titles because they are substandard.

Kajubi says that before the city council passed a resolution the land board had started an initiative to fight the selling of substandard plots that would create slums in the City.

Tushabe Herbert the Director of Amity Realtors commended the city for the resolution. He admitted that land brokers without registered companies are behind the selling of substandard plots noting that they want quick money, don’t want to pay taxes, and have no companies.

He says Mbarara city is developing at a high rate and needs such resolutions to be planned effectively.

