Mbarara city starts property valuation to boost local revenue

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Council has started the valuation of all properties to be taxed in the next five years.

The city’s revenue collection for the financial year 2021/2022 was projected at 4.7 Billion Shillings. However, by the end of the second quarter, only 1.3 Billion Shillings was realized.

Samuel Tayebwa Rwakinanga, the Mbarara City head of revenue collection says the valuation is aimed at recording all old and new properties in the city that will be taxed for the next five years beginning in the next financial year.

He says all buildings whether commercial or residential will be valued. He adds that the valuation for residential houses will be kept for future use when they turn into commercial properties.

Tayebwa says for the last five years, Mbarara City council has collected 1.3 billion from property tax annually. He hopes that after the valuation, the tax will increase since new developments have been done.

Tayebwa says during the evaluation, details that include the location, property measurements, and particulars of the property owners will be captured.

Nelson Muhangi, the acting city clerk says the valuation will be done for two months starting this month and will be followed by the display of the valuation, hearing, and settling of complaints until June.

Prisca Muganzi, the Deputy City Mayor says that owners of the new buildings in the city and those that have changed ownership will also be captured.

Aggrey Twijukye, a businessman and member of the City Development Forum asked for lenience during the valuation noting that most commercial buildings were left empty since the outbreak of Covid-19.

*****

URN