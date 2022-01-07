Mbarara City FC petitions UPL after defeat to KCCA FC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City Football club has petitioned the Uganda Premier League (UPL) secretariat claiming that KCCA FC used a player who was not allowed to feature in a match on January 5th, 2022.

In the said StarTimes Uganda Premier League match played at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo, KCCA FC defeated Mbarara City FC 1-0.

But in a letter dated 6th January 2022 addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Premier League, Mbarara City claims KCCA FC used a player who was not cleared to play, therefore calling for action by the Premier League secretariat.

On 5th January 2022 before their game against, KCCA FC via their social media platforms announced that their former defender Philbert Obenchan had made a return to the club and penned a contract that will see him serve the club from January 2022 until June 2025. Consequently, the player was used in their game against Mbarara City where he came on as a substitute to replace John Revita.

In their argument, Mbarara City believes that KCCA new signing Obenchan was not authorized to feature in their tie having been signed a few days before the game which is contradictory to the transfer of players.

“The mid-season transfer window officially opened on Saturday 1st January, 2022 at 12:00 am hence registration of players started to take place. Pursuant to article 7 section 10 of the status and transfer of players, it clearly defines how registered league players can feature for their respective clubs after registration,” reads part of the letter.

According to FUFA Regulations on Status and Transfer of Players, article 7 section 10, its states that. “A player is only eligible to play in football competitions if there is at least five (5) days between the date of receipt of the registration form by FUFA and the day of a match unless the license is issued earlier”. Part of the letter reads

Now Mbarara City says, “In total contravention of the cited registration governing the status and transfer of players, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) procedurally didn’t allow the requested five days to elapse before using Obenchan against Mbarara City Football club in the Startimes Uganda Premier League match number 111 at Lugogo ground.”

