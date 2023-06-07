Mbale LC V Chairperson sacks his Vice

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale district LC V chairperson, Muhammad Mafabi has dropped his vice chairperson, Tony Wamakale. He communicated the decision in a June 5, 2023 letter to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) that he copied to the Mbale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Speaker, Clerk to the Council, and Internal Auditor.

Mafabi confirmed his decision in a phone interview with our reporter, saying that it was in line with his mandate as the LC V chairperson to make changes to his cabinet whenever he deems necessary.

He however, said that he was yet to identify a suitable replacement to Wamakale and revealed his plans to make more changes to his cabinet. Wamakale declined to comment on the matter when contacted by our reporter.

URN