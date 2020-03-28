Mbale district receives 22 motorcycles for coronavirus surveillance

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale district has received 22 motorcycles to aid the movement of COVID -19 surveillance teams in the district thanks to a donation to the Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

Mbale district health officer Dr Jonathan Wangisi says the motorcycles have been given to all health center III’s in the district which help the surveillance teams to monitor and immediately report any case of the coronavirus (COVID -19).

“I am very sure that all my health unit people have no reason of not being at the facility. These motorcycles are going to help us with surveillance work to ensure that all these alerts are responded to in real time,” he said.

He added that the motorcycles will also help to improve on the health service delivery in the district especially in the area of immunization.

Busamaga health center III in-charge Samanya Rhouzelyn Marrie welcomed the donation saying that they have been suffering with transportation adding that the motorcycles will ease their work and response, to reach places where suspected cases have been identified.

Mbale Resident District Commissioner Ogajjo Barasa told the health workers to maintain the motorcycles and use them diligently to serve the population.

Mbale district vice chairperson Joram Matysa cautioned against politicking in the use of the motorcycles saying that they are only supposed to ensure that the virus is controlled.

URN