Mbale district NRM youth elections suspended indefinitely

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mbale district National Resistance Movement-NRM youth elections have been suspended indefinitely because of violence. The elections had been scheduled to take place at Mbale City offices on Friday.

However, the supporters of Richard Nambafu accused the camp of his rival, Mike Khaendekhe for ferrying none voters to participate in the exercise. They also wondered why the polls were taking place at the City headquarters yet the district headquarters are found at Busoba Sub-County.

The angry youth stormed out of the polling center and marched to the Mbale District NRM party offices seeking intervention from the party administration.

Mbale District NRM party Chairperson, Muhammud Masaba, whom Nambafu’s supporters accused of siding with Khaendekhe tried to calm down the youths and asked them to share positions in vain.

This prompted him to suspend the election indefinitely. He informed the youths that he will communicate a new date for the polls after meeting the registrars and other party administrators in the district.

URN