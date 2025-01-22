Mbale Diocese ordains 30 priests

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale Diocese ordained 30 new priests. The newly ordained priests took their vows at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, led by Bishop Wilson Nandaa.

The newly ordained priests will be distributed across various parishes within the diocese.

During the ceremony, Bishop Nanda urged upon the newly ordained priests to preach the gospel of Christ, help in restoring hope, and build love among the faithful, such that they can grow stronger in spirit.

He noted that the world is moving away from God, with young people engaging in immoral activities such as homosexuality, drug abuse, and excessive drinking among others.

Bishop Nanda expressed his hope that the new priests would help fill the gaps left by retired priests and those planning to retire in the diocese.

He also implored the clerics to live and work according to the vows and oaths they have made as they move out to preach the gospel.

Among the newly ordained priests was Grace Namukhula, the former Woman Member of Parliament for Namisindwa and current Chairperson of the Public Service Commission in Namisindwa District. She pledged to promote and expand the Anglican faith.

Bishop Nanda cautioned the new priests to set a good example in their communities and avoid bringing shame or disrepute to the Anglican faith.

Other newly ordained priests include Stephen Wangaya, Richard Mubajje, Khariate Kakai, and others.

URN