Mbale customer rewarded with brand new Elf truck in Shell’s Jjuza Akameeza promotion

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Steven Mugalo, a Fuso driver from Kamuli has received a brand-new Elf truck in the ongoing Jjuza Akameeza promotion from Vivo Energy, vender of shell branded fuels.

Five customers also walked away with fuel of Shs1 million worth of prizes during the second grand draw ceremony held at Shell Elgon in Mbale.

“We are pleased to be handing over the second brand new Elf truck and fuel worth Shs1million each to five lucky winners from Eastern Uganda today. This campaign is our way of rewarding our customers for their continued support and will be valid until November 13, 2021,” said Moses Kebba, marketing manager, Vivo Energy Uganda.

“I encourage all motorists across the country to participate to stand a chance to win,” he added.

To participate, motorists must purchase Shell FuelSave Diesel worth Shs50,000 or more to enter into a grand draw. The prizes up for grabs include one Toyota Hiace (Drone) vans, one Elf truck, monthly prizes of fuel worth Shs1million each for 15 winners (5 winners per month) and t-shirts, caps, key rings and assorted food supplies popularly known as ‘Kameeza”.

Steven Mugalo, a Fuso driver from Kamuli could not hide his excitement upon being handed the car keys. “Today is a good day for me because I am happy to be among the lucky winners,” he said.

So far, 41,744 customers have received prizes that range from monthly prizes of fuel worth Shs1 million and other goodies. Prizes worth Shs300 million are still up for grabs including, instant fuel, brand new cars and fuel worth Shs15million.