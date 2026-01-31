Masons pocket cash rewards as Hima loyalty campaign gains traction

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masons across the country have reason to smile as they enter 2026. They have started receiving cash rewards under Hima Cement’s Funamu Ne Hima loyalty promotion, with the first payouts made in December 2025, weeks after the campaign was launched.

The six-month programme rewards masons with cash for every bag of Hima Multipurpose cement they open and register, marking a deliberate shift by the manufacturer from dealer-driven incentives to direct engagement with end users. These fundis, are the ones whose hands shape the country’s homes, roads and infrastructure.

“The more tokens submitted, the more money one earns,” the company said, describing the promotion’s volume-based reward model.

Across different regions, masons say the December payments confirmed the campaign is delivering real benefits.

In Mityana, mason Joseph Kizito said the mobile money alert came as a pleasant surprise.

“At first I thought it was just a message,” Kizito said. “When I checked and saw the money, I knew this thing works. It helped me buy food and clear small debts.”

From Ntungamo, Elijah Rwebembera said the payouts have changed how masons relate to cement brands.

“Normally we buy cement, and that is the end of the story,” he said. “This time, the company is following us up. It makes you loyal.”

In Apac, Peter Ocen said the end-of-month cash eased pressure on daily site expenses.

“Transport and meals cost money every day,” Ocen said. “That payout helped me finish the month without borrowing.”

Meanwhile in Jinja, Abdul Mutyaba said the promotion has motivated masons to be more deliberate about the cement they use.

“When you know every bag has value beyond the job, you pay attention,” he said. “More codes mean more money.”

A campaign built for fundis

Hima Cement launched the promotion in December 2025 under the Luganda name Funamu Ne Hima, meaning “Benefit With Hima,” to reflect its focus on masons as the primary users of multipurpose cement.

Philemon Mubiru, Hima Cement’s Head of Marketing and Innovation, said the campaign was intentionally designed to reward the person who opens the bag.

“For a long time, promotions mainly targeted dealers,” Mubiru said. “This time, we decided to focus on the mason. Every bag opened has a cash reward. Each code equals cash, and the more codes submitted, the more money one earns.”

Under the programme, unique codes are printed inside every bag of Hima Multipurpose cement. Masons register by dialling *204# or through the Hima Loyalty app available on the Play Store and App Store. Cash is paid at the end of each month after a mason submits at least ten codes.

Strengthening ties on construction sites

Hima’s Commercial Director, Israel Tinkasimire, said the campaign recognises the central role masons play in national development.

“The roads we drive on, the bridges we cross and the homes we live in are all shaped by the hands of the fundis,” he said. “Being part of them from the start means giving back to the people who do the actual work.”

For now, the promotion applies only to Hima Multipurpose cement. The company says it will review the campaign’s performance before considering whether to extend similar incentives to other products in its portfolio.

As payouts continue into 2026, early feedback suggests the loyalty programme is already reshaping how masons engage with the brand—turning every opened bag into both a building block and a source of income.