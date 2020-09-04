Masindi LCV chairperson arrested, released on bond

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Masindi on Thursday arrested Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi LCV Chairperson on allegations of violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

Byaruhanga was arrested at 7 pm in Kaborogota trading center in Pakanyi Sub County immediately after addressing voters in the area. Byaruhanaga is contesting for Wilson Mugimba for the NRM party flag.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that Byaruhanga was arrested while addressing a gathering of more than 100 people which is contrary to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He says Byaruhanaga was immediately whisked to Masindi central police station.

According to Byaruhanga, he was arrested while returning from Kyakamese parish in Pakanyi Sub County where he had gone to meet his campaign agents. He said he was intercepted and arrested by the army and police.

Byaruhanga was later released at midnight after recording a statement.

********

URN