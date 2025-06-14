Masaka lawyers protest lack of judges, declare industrial action

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The association of lawyers practising in the Masaka High Court Circuit has declared an industrial action to protest the absence of judges who can adjudicate cases in the area.

Alexander Lule, the Chairperson of Masaka Lawyers Association, has declared that they have resolved to lay down their tools to express their displeasure with the Judiciary over its failure to deploy enough judges at the station.

According to him, the circuit, which is comprised of nine districts, currently has one High Court Judge who can hardly handle the high number of cases, something that frustrates the timely dispensation of justice in the area.

Lule argues that they have repeatedly appealed to the Judicial Service Commission to deploy more judges in the area in vain, which has prompted them to lay down their tools in the process.

He observes that, given the extensive geographical size of the circuit and the high number of cases, the area requires at least three High Court Judges and two registrars, but the Judiciary has consistently failed to respond to the need.

The shortage of judges at the station, according to him, is frustrating both the lawyers and clients who go to the court to seek justice, as the cases take too long in the system before they are decided.

Lule bemoans that the shortage of judges in the Masaka High Court is responsible for the high number of suspects on remand in the prison facilities, which violates the principle of expeditious delivery of justice.

He indicates, besides boycotting attending any court sitting, they have also petitioned the Principal Judge to explain their predicament.

He has threatened that they may not resume their duties until the concerns are addressed.

Cue out; …..babonyebonye ekimala.”// Davis Kiconco, one of the lawyers practising in Masaka, indicates that one Judge and Registrar are overwhelmed by the workload, arguing that it is just fair that the Judiciary send in more staff to supplement them.

He highlights that the lack of High Court judges who can support the timely delivery of justice is also casting the lawyers into disrepute by clients who hire them for legal representation, but their cases take too long to be decided.

Notably, while presiding over the launch of Jusctice4Her project at Masaka High Court, a new initiative aimed at increasing access to quality essential justice services for women and girls who suffer violence in March, the Deputy Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, acknowledged the current gap in the number of Judges, but made commitments to being proactive in addressing the challenge.

Besides pushing for the recruitment of more judges, Justice Zeija noted that the judiciary is also considering enlarging the jurisdiction of Chief Magistrates to give them powers to try defilement cases, as a way of reducing the backlog in the High Courts.

***

URN