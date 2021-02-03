Masaba cultural council resolves to petition to ministry over Umukuka III

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The cultural council of Inzu Ya Masaba has officially written to the Gender, Labor and Social Development Ministry notifying it that they have one cultural leader alias Umukuka III, John Amulamu Wagabyalile.

This stems from the recent pronouncement by Peace Mutuuzo, the Gender and Culture State Minister indicating that as far as the ministry is concerned, nobody has replaced the late Umukuka II, Bob Mushikori.

She directed the prime minister under Inzu Ya Masaba to take on the roles of the Umukuka until the ministry resolves the dispute between the purported Umukuka III, Mike Jud Mudoma and John Amulamu Wagabyalila.

Speaking during the Bamasaba Cultural council assembly held at their headquarters at Malukhu on Tuesday, the Speaker Inzu Ya Masaba Sister Rose Nelima accused Mudoma’s faction of misleading the minister.

She disclosed that they have appointed the Deputy Prime Minister, Matthias Nabuteri, General Secretary, Geoffrey Wepondi and their Attorney General, Philip Mukhembo to deliver a formal petition to the Ministry on Wednesday.

Erick Mukhwana, the Public Relations Officer Inzu Ya Masaba, says the three officials will deliver the resolution from the assembly confirming that Wagabyalila is their cultural leader. He also disclosed that the Umukuka has already appointed his cabinet following the expiry of the term of office for the current ministers.

They are Geoffrey Wepondi, Prime Minister,Umaru Njofu, the Prime Minister of Bamsaba of Kenya. Others appointed but haven’t been assigned positions are Rose Nelima , Erick Mukhwana, Tom Mayeku, Sarah Maswele, Sera Musoso Baraza, Alice Wafula, Augustine Wamalwa, Jackson Magombe, Jane Wakikona and Perez Matanda among others.

Geoffrey Wepondi, the Sectary General Inzu Ya Masaba, says the appointed officers start work effective immediately.

However, Mike Mudoma, the parallel Umukuka III insists that the election of Wagabyalile contravened the law because the five-year term of all delegates who elected him had expired. He says their petition carries a lot of weight since the culture minister is well aware of the law.

