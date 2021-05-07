Masaba cultural clans endorse Jude Mike Mudoma for Umukuka

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cultural leaders from the Mwambu clan of Bugisu have unanimously endorsed Jude Mike Mudoma to be the third leader of the Inzu ya Masaba, known by the title Umukuka.

The move follows a reconciliation meeting between Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze and two groups; One that initially endorsed Jude Mike Mudoma and another that had endorsed John Amram Wagabyalire as legitimate successors of Bob Mushikori, the former Umukuka who passed on recently.

The meeting concluded that none of the two was legitimately elected and advised that they should return to their clan leaders for endorsement of their chosen leader before he is gazetted by the government.

On Thursday, the Chairman of the Mwambu Clan which is supposed to front the next cultural leader -Umukuka summoned a clans meeting which was attended by delegates and chairpersons of the nine clans of Hugu, Sulani, Laago, Muyobo, Buwalasi, Bumasifa, Butandiga, Buginyanya, and Buluganya.The meeting was held in Mutufu town council in Sironko district.

Stephen Francis Wadida Gidudu, the chairman of the Mwambu Clan told journalists shortly after the meeting that ten out of the 15 clan delegates who are supposed to vote for the Umukuka, unanimously agreed to front Jude Mike Mudoma as the next Umukuka. The other two delegates were reported to have passed on in recent months, two sent apologies and one never showed up.

Gidudu said that Mudoma’s name will now be presented to the Inzu Ya Masaba Cultural Council before it is presented to the general assembly for approval and later to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for gazettement.

Wofuta Nagimesi, a delegate from the Buginyaya and one of the founders of the Inzu ya Masaba cultural institution said that they followed the guidance from the Minister in the selection of the Umukuka.

Jude Mike Mudoma, whose name was seconded expressed gratitude to the Mwambu Clan leaders for endorsing him again as their leader. Mudoma hails from the Muyobo clan. He said the decision by the Minister to send the warring factions back to the clan leaders will sort the conflicts that have prevailed in the institution since February last year.

However, John Wagabyalire snubbed the meeting. Earlier the Secretary-General inclined to the Wagabyalire faction wrote to the Sironko Resident District Commissioner seeking the cancellation of the Mutufu meeting saying that it was illegal.

