Mark Carney to become Canada’s next prime minister

OTTAWA, CANADA | TASS | Mark Carney has been elected as the new leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party and is set to become the country’s next prime minister, securing 85,9% of the vote in the party’s leadership election.

According to the data announced at the party congress, Chrystia Freeland received only 8% of the vote. Canadian government leader in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) Karina Gould and Liberal MP Frank Baylis secured around 3% each. National TV channels are broadcasting the session.

Carney will take office as prime minister only after the current head of government Justin Trudeau submits an official letter of resignation to the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon, which is expected in the near future. Simon will then invite Carney to form a government and take the oath of office.

The next parliamentary elections in Canada are scheduled for October 20. However, Carney is expected to announce early elections, potentially taking place as early as the spring. On March 24, the national parliament will resume its work, which should provide the new prime minister with a vote of confidence.

Given that the Liberals do not hold a majority in government and their long-time allies in the New Democratic Party have announced they will no longer support the ruling, the chances of a successful vote of confidence are slim.

Last year, Trudeau decided to reshuffle his cabinet, removing Chrystia Freeland from her role as deputy finance minister. Freeland, who had worked closely with the prime minister since 2015, considered the decision a betrayal and subsequently resigned. Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities Minister Sean Fraser also stepped down from the cabinet for personal reasons.

As a result, some of Trudeau’s fellow party members and opposition leaders called for his resignation, believing he had lost control of his government. Trudeau was compelled to announce that he would step down as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and resign as prime minister, but only after a new Liberal leader is chosen. He has held the position of head of government since 2015.

SOURCE: TASS