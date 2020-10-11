Marine police mount search for boat accident victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A combined team of marine police from Kenya and Uganda have joined forces to search for Ugandan traders believed to have drowned in Lake Victoria on Friday night.

According to preliminary information, the 13 Ugandan traders were sailing on a boat with an unspecified number of bags of maize flour and fish from Sigulu island in Namayingo district for sale in Kenya.

However, the boat capsized between Sumba and Malenga islands in Kenya. Fishermen managed to rescue seven people who were rushed to port Victoria hospital in Kenya for further management. However, six traders are still missing.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson James Mubi told journalists this morning that they are yet to establish the identities of the boat accident victims because the survivors are still in critical condition and can’t speak. He says a team of detectives has been dispatched to investigate the cause of the accident.

Majid Dhikusoka, the Namayingo Deputy Resident District Commissioner blames the accident on the failure by the local communities to comply with safety measures. He says most island communities ignore risks like sailing on overloaded boats, use poor quality boats and don’t use life jackets.

URN