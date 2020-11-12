Maradona leaves hospital after successful brain surgery

Buenos Aires, Argentina| XINHUA | Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after undergoing brain surgery.

The 60-year-old left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires in an ambulance and was reportedly taken to a house in Tigre, on the city’s northern outskirts.

Earlier, his lawyer Matias Morla said the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner was feeling well after overcoming “maybe the toughest time of his life”.

“What is needed now is for him to be with his family and surrounded by health professionals,” Morla said.

Maradona’s personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, posted a photo on Instagram showing the former Napoli star in seemingly good spirits with a bandage on the side of his head where the surgery took place.

“I gave you my word, you trusted me and we both pulled through,” Luque said in the post.

Maradona underwent emergency surgery on November 3 after he was diagnosed with a subdural haematoma, a pool of blood between a membrane and his brain.

After the procedure, Luque said Maradona was suffering from confusion caused by “abstinence”. He did not provide details but the current manager of Argentinian first division club Gimnasia La Plata has previously battled drug and alcohol addiction.

*********

XINHUA