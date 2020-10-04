Man Utd v Spurs: Can Mourinho end poor run at old clubs?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester United can extend their unbeaten run against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League to four matches.

None of the previous 14 meetings between these two sides have ended level, with the Red Devils winning 11 to Spurs’ three.

Team news

Harry Maguire (knock) is expected to be fit after missing the midweek Carabao Cup win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reports no fresh injury concerns for the Red Devils.

Did you know?

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 17 goals in 16 Premier League matches for Man Utd (9 goals, 8 assists).

The Red Devils have found the net in each of their last 15 PL matches, the longest current run in the competition.

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is looking for his first win in seven away fixtures against teams he has previously managed (D2 L4).

Harry Kane’s five assists this season is his second-best return in a PL campaign following the seven he provided in 2016/17.