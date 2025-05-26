Man to land on Mars by end of 2030s

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | The landing of a man on Mars is planned by the end of the 2030s, cosmonaut, Hero of the Russian Federation Anton Shkaplerov told TASS, adding that the project is being implemented.

“The first landing of a man on Mars is planned in the 2030s. I am more skeptical, of course, and I think that the idea will be implemented by the end of the 2030s, or the beginning of the 2040s, though the plan is there,” he said.

At the moment, Roscosmos and other agencies are implementing a long-term space program, Shkaplerov said. “In our plan, the Moon is followed by Mars,” he said.

The human body will withstand the flight, the cosmonaut believes. “The only thing that is important is that a man, same as in the Earth’s orbit, cannot be in space without protection, meaning without a spacesuit or special clothing, this should be taken into account,” he concluded.

