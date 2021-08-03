Man detained for torching family house over denial of sex and food

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rubanda district have finally arrested a man who ran into hiding after torching his family home because of wrangles with his wife. The suspect is Denis Kwesiga, a resident of Bigyeegye village in Ikamiro parish in Muko sub-county.

Patrick Abeneimwe, the Muko sub county LCIII chairperson says that Kwesiga torched his family home at around 5:30 pm on Saturday evening and went into hiding. He says that the incident came shortly after Kwesiga developed a serious dispute with his wife, Rachael Ahimbisibwe about three weeks ago.

He says that the quarrel started when Ahimbisibwe accused Kwesiga of neglecting his family responsibilities and resorted to drinking alcohol. He explains that as a punishment, Ahimbisibwe denied Kwesiga his conjugal rights and food. This didn’t go down well with Kwesiga. He went home on Saturday evening and decided to torch the family house before fleeing into hiding.

According to Abeneimwe, Kwesiga locked the house and torched it thinking that Ahimbisibwe was sleeping inside. However, Ahimbisibwe had taken refuge at the neighbor’s home after realizing that Kwesiga is coming. Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region police spokesperson confirmed Kwesiga’s arrest, saying that he is currently locked up at Rubanda police station as inquiries into the matter continue.

He condemned Kwesiga’s decision to torch the house, arguing that he could have used the local authorities to resolve the dispute with his wife.

Cases of domestic violence are high in Rubanda district. In June this year, Vian Felix Ahimbisibwe alias Armstrong, 45, a businessman in Habutorebe village in Butare parish torched his family home following a quarrel with his wife Rovinah Muheki for alleged mismanagement of a shop.

Muheki, her children Edwin Tumworobere, 17, Resty West life Akampumuriza, 15, and Maria Ekinamushabire, 05 were burnt to ashes. Ahimbisibwe accused his wife of infidelity, which led to the collapse of the shop.

Recently, Joyce Kenganzi, the Rubanda District Senior Probation Officer revealed to URN that they have been registering more than 15 domestic cases on a monthly basis since the nationwide lockdown started.

*****

URN