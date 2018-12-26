Man claims to survive on air, sunlight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Khai Ho, 38-year-old from Birkenhead, in the UK, claims he can last up to three months at a time on only air, sunlight and the occasional mint leaves to keep his mouth smelling fresh.

The pizza deliveryman is a self-described breatharian. He claims he has never taken much interest in food but only started giving up food completely over long periods of time four years ago, with the help of Hindu meditation.

He says can last up to three months without consuming any kind of food. All he needs is 100 calories a week. He drinks water only rarely, sometimes just once per week.

Apparently, meditation helps him absorb all the nutrients he needs from thin air and sunlight. Ho isn’t the only person in the world to claim that they can live on air and sunlight alone but he warns this is a lifestyle that people should be guided into, not jump head first into as it can be deadly.