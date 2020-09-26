Man arrested with human head remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man who was arrested with a human head at Parliament has been remanded to Masaka central prison.

Joseph Nuwashaba on Friday appeared before Masaka Grade One Magistrate Grace Wakoli and was charged with three counts of murder, aggravated defilement and child trafficking.

According to the prosecution, Nuwashaba aged 22 allegedly murdered 3-year-old Faith Kyamagero a resident of Kimanya/ Kyabakuza division in Masaka Kijabwemi before dumping her body at National Water and Sewerage Cooperation plant at Kijabwemi.

Wakoli however said that her court does not have the jurisdiction to handle the case. She remanded him to Masaka central prison until October 12.

Nuwashaba was arrested on September 14 at Parliament allegedly delivering a child’s head disguised as a wrapped gift to Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. He was intercepted at the parliament gate opposite the National Theatre by security while trying to access the speaker’s office.

When asked by security where he was going, he said he was delivering a gift to the Speaker.

This prompted the security officers to ask what was in the gift parcel and on opening it, they discovered that it was a child’s head.

URN