Man arrested in Kasese for allegedly defiling four minors

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kasese has arrested a 60-year-old Fred Mutesasira, for allegedly defiling four minors.

Mutesasira, a resident of Saluti A cell in Kasese municipality is said to have been luring the minors aged between three and seven years into sexual acts with petty items from his retail shop.

His arrest followed a tip-off from concerned neighbors and parents of the victims.

Ismail Kaawo, the Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson confirms the arrest adding that the victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination. He says they have recorded statements from both the victims and their parents as part of the investigations.

The Kasese District Senior Probations officer Zainabu Asiimwe, says that the latest incident is among the many that have been recorded in the district since schools were closed in 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Zainabu adds that they have recorded at least five cases related to defilement during and after Christmas.

She however blames parents for neglecting their children.

A parent to one of the victims who preferred anonymity says her child aged 6 years had lately been complaining of pain in her private parts. However, she was shocked when other children in the neighborhood told her that they saw Mutesasira sexually abusing her daughter.

Mutesasira is still being detained at Kasese Central Police Station as police await results from the medical team.

URN