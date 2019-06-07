Man arrested for impersonating deputy IGP’s personal assistant

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have arrested, Bashir Katamba, on accusations of defrauding 50 million shillings and impersonating James Ruhweza, the personal assistant to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Muzeeyi Sabiiti.

Ruhweza is the former Kampala Metropolitan operations commander and now commands Civil Aviation Police (AVIPOL) at Entebbe International Airport.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, said Katamba’s arrest came after he defrauded, John Bosco Ssebulinde, who had a wrangle with another person about a car he recently purchased. Ssebulinde reportedly deposited 5 million shillings on Katamba’s mobile telephone lines but later learnt that had been defrauded.

Ssebulinde opened a case of theft at Old Kampala police station. Detectives later learnt that Katamba had already defrauded about 15 people.

Onyango said Katamba is currently detained at Old Kampala.

Police said Katamba in his own statement confessed that he has been defrauding people claiming to be Sabiiti and Ruhweza.

According to the 2018 police crime report shows Shillings 11 billion was lost by several Ugandans to land fraudsters. Criminal Investigations Directorate statistics reveal that land fraud cases shot to 478 in 2018 compared to 428 in 2017.

Hundreds of people were wrongfully evicted using forged land documents, false land registration and stolen land certificates.

*****

URN