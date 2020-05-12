Man arrested for defiling 4-year-old girl

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara police are holding a 40-year-old man accused of defiling a four year old girl.

The suspect is Alex Tumusiime, a resident of Bugashe cell, Nyakayojo division in Mbarara municipality.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region police spokesperson says Tumusiime was arrested over the weekend from his hideout in Rwentondo. He says the suspect went into hiding after committing the offense on May 3rd, 2020.

Kasasira says both the victim and suspect were subjected to medical examination which showed that the minor was defiled. He says the suspect tested positive for HIV.

“The victim has been put on Post-exposure prophylaxis-PEP and her progress is being monitored by doctors at Mbarara Regional referral hospital to avoid side effects of the drug,” Kasasira said.

The victim’s mother says the suspect took advantage of her absence to defile her daughter. She explains that she found her daughter bleeding heavily after the attack and she implicated the suspect.

Kasasira says the suspect is locked up at Mbarara central police station as they wait for the return of his file from the Resident State Attorney.

He expressed concern about the rise in defilement cases in the region saying they registered 10 cases in the past three months.

******

URN