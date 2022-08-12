Man arrested for attempting to disarm UPDF soldier

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man has been arrested in Arua city for allegedly attempting to disarm a soldier at an army detach. The suspect has been identified as Johnson Adiga, 47, a resident of Vura village, Lamila Parish in Maracha district.

According to the UPDF, the incident happened on Thursday night at Ayivuni detach, located near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ayivu division, Arua city.

Adiga who was armed with an axe and machete reportedly sneaked into the detach and attacked a UPDF soldier who was resting inside his grass thatched house and attempted to grab his gun. In the ensuing fight with the suspect, the soldier whose identity has not been disclosed got injured.

However, the suspect was shot on both legs and arms by other soldiers, as he attempted to flee.

Jackson Mayanja, the UPDF 409 Brigade Commander says that they have started investigations to understand the motive of Adiga.

According to records, the suspect was a former inmate at Lira prison, after he was convicted for murdering his wife and released on 29 July 2010 after serving an 18-year jail term.

Moses Adriko, the councilor representing Ayivu West ward to Arua City Council has condemned the action, describing it as barbaric. He however urged the locals to remain vigilant due to the porous border points.

The suspect and the injured UPDF soldier are currently admitted at Arua Regional Referral Hospital under tight security.

URN