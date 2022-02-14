‘Mama Mabira’ eyes top UN environment job

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After earning the nickname “Mama Mabira“ because of her daring protest against the giveaway of part of Mabira Forest to Sugar Corporation Uganda Limited – SCOUL, in 2007, Beatrice Atim Anwyar is eyeing the United Nations Environment Assembly – UNEA presidency.

The 6th session of the forthcoming Assembly, which is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on the environment consisting of universal membership of all 193 UN Member States will take place in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi on March 2, 2022.

The Assembly takes place after every two years. It is conducted with the full involvement of the globe’s major environmental groups and stakeholders. H.E Sveinung Rotevatn, the Minister of Environment and Climate of Norway is the current president of the assembly.

During the plenary on Wednesday, Anywar, who is the Minister of State for Water and Environment lobbied Parliamentarians to support Uganda’s bid for the top position during the forthcoming elections scheduled to take place between Feb 28 February and March 2 in Nairobi.

Anywar will face off two competitors from Algeria and Morocco after Malawi stepped down. She first presented the idea before the Committee of Parliament on National Economy chaired by Robert Migadde, the Buvuma County MP on Friday.

Anwyar again presented her bid on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday during plenary and rallied the House to appropriate funds to support Uganda’s proposition for the top seat. She explained that the country stands to enjoy enormous benefits including but not limited to the promotion of the tourism sector among UN member states to enhance its profile on the global stage.

She explained that “The presidency of UNEA is a strategic position which Uganda should rightly aspire for. Our international profile and image will significantly improve since Uganda will be the global torchbearer for sustainable development and greening of the global economy.”

She added that the UNEA presidency will boost Uganda’s leadership in environmental diplomacy and increase her access to the global decision-making process on issues of Environment and Development.

Anywar explained to the House that Uganda is the second-largest host of 1.4 million refugees in the world and they impact the environment in many ways, adding that the presidency will enable the country to use the UNEA platform to integrate sustainable environmental management agenda.

In her response, Deputy Speaker Anita Among assured the Anywar of Parliament’s support to help the country mount UNEA’s top seat. Among tasked Anywar to present the budget before Parliament for debate.

