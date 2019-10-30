Wednesday , October 30 2019
Airtel
Home / News / Makerereans being Makerereans

Makerereans being Makerereans

The Independent October 30, 2019 News, VIDEOS Leave a comment

 

This is what remains of the teargas canisters thrown at Makerere by riot police. PHOTO @cristianwaniaye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amid reports of week-long brutality and torture by the military and police, and accusations that political parties are fueling the protests on campus, Makerere students have a kept a sense of humour as they protest against rise in tuition fees, taking to social media with some hilarious posts.

Makerere University trains journalists, philosophers, artists and dramatists, and with the posts show that….. ‘When life gives you lemons, use them to make lemonade.’

 

 

 

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved