Makerereans being Makerereans

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amid reports of week-long brutality and torture by the military and police, and accusations that political parties are fueling the protests on campus, Makerere students have a kept a sense of humour as they protest against rise in tuition fees, taking to social media with some hilarious posts.

Makerere University trains journalists, philosophers, artists and dramatists, and with the posts show that….. ‘When life gives you lemons, use them to make lemonade.’

Besides him being funny, he can make a good news anchor. pic.twitter.com/CqEpdkK8CO — Evelyn 💫 (@Evelyn_Nakayi) October 25, 2019

Residents arrange canisters collected so far into design . pic.twitter.com/0YJnTOCqfA — Rutayisire Meddy (@Rutayisire_) October 29, 2019

Live with Radio #Makerere …..policeman holding onto porridge, has no escorts 😁 https://t.co/EbVr0U8Xsb — Louis Jadwong (@Jadwong) October 30, 2019

I asked my boy why he hadn’t eaten all day and he said he was “fasting” so that muk fees can fall pic.twitter.com/gRkFDmMJXx — busherapapi🍯 (@omuutiti) October 29, 2019

lumumba hall guys are very creative 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂these guys have used the teargas canisters that were thrown at them, to come up with their hall name 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#FeesMustFall pic.twitter.com/nke0m8JWn8 — Gilbo ⚡ (@MGilbert256) October 29, 2019