Makerere University under investigation over academic fraud

Makerere University has suspended the issuing of academic transcripts and closed the online marks system. The online marks system is used to enter marks and store students’ examination scores. Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor in charge of Finance and Administration, says the drastic decision was taken after discovering that some members of staff in the academic registrar’s office were tampering with students’ marks. Prof Nawangwe added that the university is investigating the system to ensure its total integrity and credibility of the data before the issuance of transcripts is resumed. A few weeks ago, detectives from the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka picked up two IT officers based in the office of the Academic Registrar for allegedly tampering with the students marks.

