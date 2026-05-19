Bukedea welcomes Anita Among’s withdrawal from Speakership race

Bukedea, Uganda | URN | A section of residents in Bukedea District has welcomed the withdrawal of former Speaker, Annet Anita Among, from the Speakership race.

The embattled outgoing Speaker of the 11th Parliament, early on Monday, said that she will not be offering herself for the speakership of the 12th Parliament.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is reportedly investigating Anita Among to establish the sources of her wealth, alongside allegations of money laundering and corruption during her tenure as Speaker of Parliament.

The probe has contributed to wider discussions on accountability in public office. Residents say her withdrawal reflects concerns about accountability and transparency in leadership, particularly regarding her financial status, which has attracted national attention.

Everline Anabo, a resident of Malera Sub-county, praised President Museveni for what she described as a firm stance against leaders accused of misconduct.

“We cannot say that Anita is hated by the State, but we know her acts and how she has treated the people of Bukedea with arrogance, malice, and division,” Anabo said.

She added that residents of Bukedea are not interested in interfering with ongoing investigations, arguing that the situation stems from Anita’s own actions while in office.

“For those who want to divert the investigation, they should remember that Anita is not the first and will never be the last to face the Anti-Corruption Unit. Recently, the whole world witnessed when Agnes Nandutu, the former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, was sentenced to prison over corruption, so do not say Anita is targeted,” she added. Enos Oluka, an elder from Bukedea Town, emphasized the importance of accountability among leaders.

“If you are given the responsibility to serve the people, serve them, not your own interests. We were entrusted with significant positions that could have brought pride to Teso and development,” Oluka said.

He lamented that Anita’s leadership was marked by division and disrespect toward voters who supported her.

Oluka said Bukedea has not had a leader who has divided the population the way the Woman Member of Parliament, Anita Among, has done.

He said young people should learn from the situation and avoid misusing power when entrusted with leadership roles.

He also said her withdrawal from the race was appropriate but urged her to return and apologize to the people of Bukedea for what he described as a betrayal of public trust.

He further called on the next Speaker of Parliament to operate within the law and urged the government to remain vigilant to avoid similar issues in future leadership.

Santos Osekenye, the Chairperson of Civil Society Organisations in Bukedea District, said many residents feel disappointed by the former Speaker’s leadership, citing poor service delivery in health, education, and infrastructure.

“The people of Bukedea have always faced hardship, with no medicine in health centres and a failing education system. The roads are in disrepair, and Anita losing the Speakership is not an issue for us, as we have benefited nothing but pain,” Osekenye said.

Mercy Alupo, a former aspirant for Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament who was disqualified during the nomination process, said true justice would only be achieved through a by-election.

“If the probe does not extend to the grassroots level, then we will not have achieved justice. We, the people of Bukedea, are the most hurt and the most victimized,” Alupo said.

It has also been alleged that since 2021, Anita Among has influenced the disqualification of several individuals who attempted to contest against her.

During the 2021 parliamentary nominations, several aspirants, including Sophie Malinga, Dinah Eveline Akongot, Jessica Asio, Naume Ekwenare, Ketty Akello, and Mary Goretti Kitaka, were disqualified after their nominations were rejected by the Electoral Commission over issues related to academic documents and signatures.

The affected candidates pursued legal challenges, but the decisions were not overturned before the elections.

In the 2026 election cycle, Mercy Alupo from the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Norma Susan Otai from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) were also unable to contest after their names were removed from the national voters’ register by the Electoral Commission. T

hey later petitioned the High Court in October 2025, alleging irregularities in the nomination process, but their case was dismissed by the Kampala High Court in January 2026.