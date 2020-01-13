MAKERERE: The story of 13,509 graduands, 13,509 gowns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Amid a crisis to secure gowns for everyone, Makerere is ready to celebrate the brilliance of Rita Namukose and Sarah Namayengo. They topped the class of the Makerere University 70th graduation that will take place starting tomorrow

Namukose was the best student in Humanities after obtaining a Cummulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.92 in the Bachelor of International Business of Makerere University Business School, while Sarah Namayengo topped the Sciences with a CGPA of 4.83 in the Bachelor of Conservation Forestry and Product Technology of Makerere University.

A total of 420 Graduands obtained a Cummulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) above 4.40 hence attaining First Class Degrees.

13,509 graduands, 13,509 gowns

A total of 13,509 graduands will be conferred upon degrees and awarded diplomas during the 70th Graduation Ceremony of Makerere University over four days starting Tuesday. Of these, 50.5% are female and 49.5% male.

A contractor tasked to supply gowns created anxiety when it was revealed they had only half of the required numbers a week to the graduation ceremony. Makerere University has had to step in to stop the crisis.

“Management has put in place emergency measures to ensure that gowns for all graduands are ready by the day they attend the ceremony. By tomorrow Sunday 12th afternoon all graduands for 14th and 15th January should receive their gowns,” Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has said.

The Schedule for the four-day ceremony will run as follows;

DATE: TUESDAY, 14TH JANUARY, 2020

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

• College of Natural Sciences

• College of Education and External Studies

• College of Health Sciences

DATE: WEDNESDAY, 15TH JANUARY, 2020

• College of Business and Management Sciences

• College of Computing and Information Sciences

• College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security

DATE: THURSDAY, 16TH JANUARY, 2020

• Makerere University Business School

DATE: FRIDAY, 17TH JANUARY, 2020

• College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology

• College of Humanities and Social Sciences

• School of Law

Makerere AR 70th Graduation Lists Day1 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Makerere 70th Graduation Lists Day 2 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Makerere 70th Graduation Lists Day 3 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

Makerere 70th Graduation Lists Day 4 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd