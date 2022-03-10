Makerere suspends 8 students following Mitchell, University Hall clashes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight Makerere university students are on suspension for allegedly destroying property during a scuffle between residents of Mitchell and University Hall. They are Collin Musiime Chemonges, David Mutesasira, Muhammadi Luzzi, Zekelea Sengendo, Joel Mujulizzi, Luzige Kizito, Yunusa Lubega and Raymond Ocheng.

They are accused of engaging in acts of hooliganism, mounting roadblocks on the campus, throwing stones at buildings and lighting fires on signposts and roads on the campus. The suspension of the students followed clashes between the students of the two halls that started on Friday night and moved into Saturday morning.

In the suspension letter to the affected students, Professor Henry Alinaitwe, the Acting Makerere University Vice-Chancellor said that over 150 windowpanes across 91 windows at both Mitchel and University Hall were shattered.

“Further assessments are ongoing to determine other University properties destroyed in the altercation,” Professor Alinaitwe wrote. He directed the students to vacate the university premises indefinitely until investigations were complete for them to appear before the disciplinary committee.

However, the affected students from University Hall explain that they are victims who came under attack from Mitchel Hall students following a misunderstanding on their way from porridge night, which is part of the culture for the halls of residence in University. It brings together allied halls such as Mitchel for males and Complex for females.

However, chaos broke loose as students returned to their respective halls of residence from the School of Education where the event had taken place. According to Raymond Ocheng, he was surprised to receive a suspension letter for activities he did not take part in.

He noted that Mitchel has been known for attacking other halls now and again and his only involvement in the fights was sending messages to University Hall leaders to intervene since the chairperson was also absent.

Ocheng, who is perplexed about the suspension is worried that it could cost him an academic year since course works at his school kick off next week yet they are part of the assessment for the end of semester examinations.

Godfrey Natseli, the Mitchel Hall Guild Representative Council who dismissed claims of attacking University Hall, said that the University should stop suspending students before hearing them out.

According to Natseli, the suspended students were coming from outside the university only to be arrested by police, which had intervened to calm down the clashes.

Professor Alinaitwe has threatened to close Mitchel Hall should the leaders there fail to identify those who participated in the fights. Last month, Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe suspended sixteen students following protests against the partial reopening of the university.

He however lifted the suspension after two weeks following intervention from student leaders and their legal representatives.

