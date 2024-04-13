Wednesday , July 30 2025
Home / NEWS / Parliament approves salary enhancement for UPDF officers

Parliament approves salary enhancement for UPDF officers

The Independent April 13, 2024 NEWS 44 Comments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a significant move aimed at boosting the welfare of Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) officers, Parliament has approved a Shs962.23 billion for the enhancement of their salaries.

This decision was presented by Wilson Kajwengye, the Chairperson of the Defence Committee of Parliament as the House considered the defence ministerial policy statement presented on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Under the new salary structure, private officers will see their monthly pay rise from the current Shs485,279 to Shs828,426. Similarly, sergeants will receive an increase from Shs514,175 to Shs1,387,992, while warrant officers class 1 will enjoy a rise from Shs591,715 to Shs2,096,800. Captains will see their salaries increased from Shs845,638 to Shs2,736,333.

“The Committee, therefore, recommends that salary enhancement for the lower cadre staff of the UPDF and recruitment be prioritised and that the Ministry of Finance provide an additional allocation to the wage bill of Shs962.23 billion in the financial year 2024/2025,” Kajwengye said.

The proposal garnered widespread support from Members, who hailed it as a long-overdue recognition of the sacrifices and dedication of UPDF officers in safeguarding national security.

However, Hon. Rose Obigah (NRM, Terego District) raised concerns, advocating for similar enhancements for police and prison officers.

She stressed that security personnel across the board should be adequately compensated to effectively carry out their duties.

“The phased salary enhancement, do not forget the police and prisons, if you see what these people are paid you will cry and yet they are to provide for us security. What kind of security is being provided for you by a person earning peanuts?” Obigah asked.

Amidst the discussions, MPs also voiced apprehensions regarding the deployment of policemen and security nationwide.

Eddie Kwizera (NRM, Bukimbiri County) highlighted instances where the lack of sufficient manpower hindered the resolution of criminal issues, emphasising the urgent need for increased personnel in law enforcement agencies.

Presiding over the session, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa acknowledged the importance of bolstering Parliament’s manpower, citing examples from other countries where all MPs are provided with government-funded security. He underscored the need for adequate resources to ensure the effective functioning of the legislative body.

“Our MPs are at risk when serving the nation in their official capacity. In other nations every member has security, they have a Parliament Service Police. We have under deployed and we would want to deploy for your own security,” Tayebwa said.

Tayebwa’s comment followed Kwizera’s proposal that some institutions like Parliament were overdeployed.

According to the report, the Ministry of Defence will also continue with the phased implementation of the development of UPDF barracks which will include 1,400 houses at Shs100 billion.

The committee has also recommended Shs27.5 billion for combating insecurity in Karamoja, Shs56 billion towards the recruitment of 9000 personnel and retraining of up to 40,000 personnel, and Shs6.9 billion for the National Enterprise Cooperation (NEC) for research and development for Luwero industries. The committee also recommended Shs190.6 billion for land compensation under the Ministry of Defence among others.

According to budget estimates, the Ministry of Defence has been allocated Shs3.856 trillion, Ministry of Internal Affairs Shs74 Billion, National Citizenship and Immigration control Shs158 billion, Uganda Police Force Shs835 billion, and Uganda Prisons Shs329 billion.

*******

SOURCE: Uganda Parliament

Tags

44 comments

  1. KANANGA moses
    April 13, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    Dictator m7 now Targeting the fourth coming elections 2026, salary increment to only the updf
    Haaaaa an indication of prolonging his overstay in power
    Anti u know Ugandans via acknowledging simple things & they end up regretting in the end

    Reply
  2. Ssemwanga Aziz
    April 13, 2024 at 9:43 pm

    We thank the parliament for the approval we encourage them to do the best of the good of our beautiful country UPDF VIVA💕💕🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬

    Reply
  3. RAPHAEL
    April 14, 2024 at 5:58 am

    Am happy for our gallant UPDF. Indeed they deserve the pay rise. Thanks parliament for loving our army.

    Reply
  4. Isyepe joab Elisha
    April 14, 2024 at 7:56 am

    Wow congs to our updf fellows.security personnel play significant roles in the country’s safety and lets always observe and uphold theier efforts in all possible ways inoder to make them feel un left behind. Its also my humble request to parliament and all responsible authorities to enhance salaries of Uganda police force and Uganda prisons service as well because they aĺl work hand in hand to ensure security in Uganda. It is meaningless if only updf is motivated leaving there sister forces upf and ups.we therefore call for equity and recognition of upf and ups,the same should be done to them.it is these police officers who are guarding us say ppg,ct,general duties,ffu,astu,marine.etc all are essential. For God and my country

    Reply
  5. Arikod
    April 14, 2024 at 12:51 pm

    So this decision is for only UPDF what of police and prisons

    Reply
  6. Otuba Samuel
    April 14, 2024 at 12:57 pm

    Then this officers will do their duties accordingly

    Reply
  7. Wakida lastone
    April 14, 2024 at 2:53 pm

    Good news. let them recruit more soldiers to safe guard our country mostly on the boarders. I myself, I also want to join UPDF & I serve my country UGANDA as a soldier. Anyway when is the next recruitment ?

    Reply
  8. Akabwai Matias Pius
    April 15, 2024 at 7:46 am

    We shall wait to see in July

    Reply
  9. Sakaja venny zab
    April 15, 2024 at 3:05 pm

    Anyway we women of army are happy coz we have suffered alot with that small amount. Let me pray hard

    Reply
  10. Mugambe Charles
    April 15, 2024 at 3:52 pm

    WEBALE nyo

    Reply
  11. Hope My baby
    April 15, 2024 at 4:01 pm

    That’s great wamaaa am equally happy, dedication and sacrifice also needs appreciation, thanks for that decision 🙏

    Reply
  12. Shone Jackson
    April 15, 2024 at 6:45 pm

    When is the next recruitment

    Reply
  13. Kato Joe
    April 16, 2024 at 1:15 am

    Instead of joining army and you also earn something, you’re there, sleeping badly and talking no sense.i know you

    Reply
  14. Lematia maxiwell
    April 16, 2024 at 2:56 pm

    What about Uganda police Force and prison service they equally deserve the pay raise because they all do the same work, govt should think about it

    Reply
  15. Paul Mukasa
    April 17, 2024 at 1:03 am

    Where will the extra money come from?
    Nobody seems to care about the over-burdened and under-served Ugandan tax payer, as MPs propose all these huge expenditures unbothered since their salaries and benefits are assured.
    Meanwhile teachers and doctors are unpaid for months, as roads crumble and public schools decay.
    Over-taxed traders whose businesses are being choked to death have no say and, are viewed as slaves meant to toil and support bloated layers of elites in Parliament and State House.

    Are Ugandan leaders serious?

    Reply
    • OPOLOT PETER
      April 18, 2024 at 4:37 pm

      U gor T , brilliant comment … i think U have some Sense in this
      Enhancement should honestly be considered across board – All Lives Mater so all deserve equal treatment …There should be No *Animal Farm* here

      Reply
  16. Jonah
    April 17, 2024 at 3:31 pm

    that will b a positive step for our nation Uganda this should b done for all security agencies to reduce excessive bribery among officers

    Reply
  17. MANDE VELA from ABIM-MORULEM_KATABOK
    April 17, 2024 at 3:45 pm

    I think gov’t should not restrict the issue of age. Me personally, am very fit but am now 31yrs above 18 to 25 but very strong and ready to take a 12month training and refresher as well.

    Reply
  18. Katende Edward
    April 17, 2024 at 9:29 pm

    Government should also think about ug police and prison bse we do the same work

    Reply
  19. Katende from prison service
    April 17, 2024 at 9:35 pm

    I wish other mps can think like honorable rose abigah MP rose abigah front telogo

    Reply
  20. Emmanuel
    April 21, 2024 at 8:46 pm

    Dont forget teacher

    Reply
  21. Byiringiro Emelian
    April 23, 2024 at 4:07 pm

    Atleast updf but mps are eating money for nothing.Let updf get money because they work harder

    Reply
  22. Ogwal henry
    April 24, 2024 at 1:17 pm

    For sure it will carry no meaning to enhance salary for updf and ignore police and prison, coz in karamoja here I see police astu personels sleeping in kraals guarding people,s property together with updf.

    Reply
    • Opio
      May 6, 2024 at 8:48 am

      Wewe it’s like giving water traveller water yet they are in water,why not to provide water to people in the desert don’t try comparing

      Reply
  23. Tumwine Stuart
    May 18, 2024 at 9:40 pm

    At least UPDF not police

    Reply
  24. MADIRA HILLARY
    May 22, 2024 at 2:34 am

    What about security companies

    Reply
  25. Nangiro simon
    May 28, 2024 at 11:05 am

    We shall wrk hard jointly with our sister forces as usual

    Reply
  26. SOON COMING GENERAL UGANDA
    May 30, 2024 at 12:41 am

    that is the best atleast our members of parliament are now reasoning and understanding well

    Reply
  27. Mwavu joel
    June 2, 2024 at 12:08 am

    The UPDF soldiers are ready to comply with the employment rules and regulations set forth as longer as the salary is as indicated

    Reply
  28. BYARUGABA AMBROSE
    June 9, 2024 at 9:18 pm

    We know them they can’t put that money you wait you will see they like to deceive us

    Reply
  29. Atidribo Aloysious
    June 13, 2024 at 8:46 pm

    I don’t think salary enhancement will be implemented.

    Reply
  30. OTIIRA SIMON PETER
    June 14, 2024 at 8:45 am

    Bravo to the NRM discriminative government; a government of the few in the name of a liberation movement favours science sector at the expense of huminities. Ideally, transformation and development takes place through the effort of all teachers. As teachers of arts subjects, we felt offended when the president said that the stories of shakespear could not remove the Island at bujagali dam, but using arts knowledge that he has, he identified the problem and called upon the scientists to remove the island hence knowledge is always being utilised in collaboration. Why hate teachers of arts? President advisors, do you give guidance to the gov’t on how to provide equal treatment to the workers? If arts are useless, why not scrup them in the syllabus? Members of parliament, what is you role? Is it to feed your stomachs or to fight for equitable service delivery across all sectors? Workers’ mp, do you fight for equal rights of all civil servants or you have left NRM TO BE A FRYING PAN FOR ARTS TEACHERS?

    Reply
  31. Dove trovare farmaci senza prescrizione a Venezia kern pharma Davos
    June 15, 2024 at 7:21 am

    Acheter médicaments en ligne de manière sécurisée Vale Échirolles medicijnen zonder recept in Zwitserland

    Reply
  32. Kahembera Eldard
    June 17, 2024 at 10:33 am

    What of us who were innocently dismissed from army, charged with the following cases
    1.corning
    2.defaulting
    RA/235790,PTE KAHEMBERA ELDARD 73RD BN,505 BGD,and 5TH DIVISION, detained for 80 days mabusu, remanded for 40days kinene govrt prison in PADER district and later sentenced to 2 years imprisonment to kinene govrt prison again but i managed to escape and i do appologise for it

    Reply
  33. Alupo Nuru
    July 19, 2024 at 12:37 am

    Am happy for the parliament of Uganda for the increasement of Updf salaries so sure they deserve because they are the one’s suffering sleeping in the bush to bring peace in the country

    Reply
  34. Wilton besigye
    February 27, 2025 at 7:29 pm

    Train us to serve the country

    Reply
  35. Elasujoseph
    July 29, 2025 at 10:08 pm

    Thax to the parliament becoz our soldier are suffering in every boarder of our country UGANDA to see that we live in peace congratulations

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved