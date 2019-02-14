Makerere students petition Parliament over intermittent lectures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University students have petitioned the Education Committee of Parliament over intermittent lectures at the university. The student claim that they haven’t had stable lectures for almost a full month since their lecturers went on strike to protest the suspension of their association leaders by the university management.

The suspension of Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association- MUASA, Bennet Magara, the Chairperson Makerere Administrative Staff Association and his General Secretary, Joseph Kalema for alleged indiscipline and inciting of staff has left to stalemate between management and staff.

The staff have since laid down their tools demanding the reinstatement of their leaders, saying they will not return to work unless management responds to their demand.

In their petition to the Education Committee of Parliament, a group of students led by Joel Roy Mucunguzi, a law student, say it is unfortunate that Management, the University Council and staff have failed to come to an understanding, which has taken a huge toll on them.

Mucunguzi says the University management has failed to assert its authority to restore normalcy. He says contrary to the claims by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe all isn’t well at the university.

Marion Kirabo, another student says all they want is to return to class, saying the ongoing strike will affected their internship and finances. She says they have given the administration and staff ample time to resolve the impasse in vain.

Jacob Opolot, the Education Committee Chairperson has promised to look into the student’s petition and issues of the university as they come up. He says the biggest victims of the strike are students who pay for their studies.

On Tuesday, Makerere University Council rejected a proposal by Prof. Nawangwe to close the Law School indefinitely and disbanded the Committee he had establish to investigate the suspended officers for alleged indiscipline.

*****

URN