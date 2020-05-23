Makerere recovers lost data for Public Universities Joint Admissions Board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Public University Joint Admissions Board (Pujab) has recovered electronic application forms for over 103,000 senior six leavers that went missing two weeks ago.

The Board experienced a technical glitch which led to the crashing of the servers and eventually losing all the students data. The glitch coupled with the impacts of the lockdown has since caused a delay in university selection which are supposed to be held in May.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Academic Affairs at Makerere, Prof Umar Kakumba notes that although they were looking to an alternative plan of recapturing the data from hard copies, the technical team helped recover the lost data.

Prof Kakumba notes that they have since sent the information to Uganda Nation Examination Board- UNEB so that they are availed with the result of the applicants so that selection of students who qualify for the sponsorship starts. He adds that despite the delays, academic registrars from several Public University they are slated to sit in a week for the selections.

The selection of all students to be admitted on government sponsorship was done by Makerere University until 2014, when it was challenged in courts of law leading to the creation of the University Joint Admissions Board.

URN