Makerere mourns Prof Derek Pomeroy

He joined Makerere University in 1969 and carried out research on marabou storks. Prof Pomeroy once served as the director of Makerere University Institute of Environment and Natural Resources and was once a member of Uganda Conservation society board.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Professor Derek Pomeroy, a researcher focusing on ecology and biodiversity conservation at Makerere University’s Institute of Environment and Natural Resources, died yesterday. He was one of the brains behind the state of Uganda’s biodiversity study, whose report was published in 2008. He was also part of the study titled Conserving Biodiversity in the Modernizing Farmed Landscapes of Uganda.

His death was confirmed by Dr. Gladys Kalema, his former student and one of the top chimpanzee conservationists in Uganda.

“So saddened by the passing of Prof. Derek Pomeroy. He made immense contributions to biodiversity conservation, including the establishment of MUIENR (Makerere University Institute of Environment and Natural Resources), Dr. Kalema posted on the X platform.

She said Pomeroy was a long-time mentor of hers.

“Since my days as a veterinary student, he has been very supportive of conservation through public health and strengthened our partnership with Nature Uganda. He was excited about my book “Walking With Gorillas,” and I mentioned him in the acknowledgements for the significant impact he had on my conservation journey. May his rich legacy, which inspired a generation of birders and conservationists in Uganda and beyond, continue,” said Kalema.

So saddened by the passing of Prof. Derek Pomeroy. He made immense contributions to biodiversity conservation, including the establishment of MUIENR (Makerere University Institute of Environment and Natural Resources.) He was a long-time mentor of mine since my days as a… pic.twitter.com/jdeZyjccKW — Gladys K Zikusoka (@DoctorGladys) May 30, 2025



He joined Makerere University in 1969 and carried out research on marabou storks. Out of his research, it was discovered that Uganda had one of the largest numbers of storks around the world.

He was a member of storks and Ibbis group.

The IUCN Stork, Ibis, and Spoonbill Specialist Group (SIS-SG) is a global network of scientists, conservationists, government and non-government institutions, and people.

The group, comprised of 65 experts, works towards the conservation of storks, ibises, and spoonbills (SIS), especially species of global conservation concern, but not excluding common species. It facilitates the exchange of scientific and conservation-related information on SIS species among members.

Pomeroy’s academic journey has also taken him to prestigious institutions such as the University of Cambridge and University College London, albeit for brief periods in 2020. His international experience is further highlighted by his time at the University of Edinburgh and the University of Adelaide in the late 1960s, as well as various roles in Uganda, Kenya, and Cyprus.

His research contributions are well-documented in numerous publications, with recent works focusing on the habituation of large mammals to human activity, the ecology of waterbirds in critical wetland systems, and the development of biodiversity indicators for African birds.

Pomeroy has also explored the implications of agricultural expansion on wildlife and has been instrumental in identifying key biodiversity areas in Uganda.

Throughout his career, he has received sponsorship from notable organizations, including the National Institutes of Health and the World Bank Group, underscoring his impact on conservation efforts and environmental research.

Pomeroy’s work continues to influence the understanding of biodiversity and conservation strategies in Africa, making him a respected figure in the academic community.

****

URN