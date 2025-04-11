Makerere Guild President Ssentamurefuses to apologize over photo with Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Churchill James Ssentamu, son of NUP’s Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, has said that he will not apologise for taking a photo with President Museveni.

The photos, which went viral on social media, were taken during Makerere University’s Research and Innovation Week, where President Museveni was the chief guest.

Days later, his father, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, who is the NUP head of mobilization, condemned his son’s actions and called for an apology.

However, while addressing Journalists at the University Guild offices on Friday, Ssentamu stated that he was only representing the students who elected him and fulfilling his official duties. He has since declined to apologise, pointing out that the photo was taken with other university leaders.

“As a son, I cannot speak back against my father, as it’s disrespectful. I won’t comment further on his statements. However, I did face a conflict between my personal beliefs and public responsibility. In my actions, I was simply fulfilling my official duties as guild president of Makerere University students who voted me into office, and that’s all.”Ssentamu said.

He further argued that, as a public institution, Makerere University can receive visits from President Museveni at any time, and it is unavoidable for leaders to entirely avoid government officials and photo opportunities, regardless of their political differences.

Ssentamu has asked the public not to judge him or his family. “I call upon the public not to blame my family, especially my father, because of my actions as the guild president. My father has an independent role in the National Unity Platform as the party’s mobilizer, but my father does not amount to a guild presidential advisor.” Ssentamu said.

He also said that he will remain committed to serving Makerere University and Uganda, undeterred by criticism, adding that he prioritizes focusing on student welfare and university improvement, rather than fearing backlash from certain groups.

“When I took this responsibility, I was well aware of the burdens that could come along, therefore I remain committed to the values of truth, justice and servant leadership, I will continue to work in the light of our shared ideas and work tireless for a better Makerere and Uganda at large,” Ssentamu stated.

URN