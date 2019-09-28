MAGOGO: New Uganda Cranes coach to be named next week

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soccer governing body FUFA will name a new Uganda Cranes national coach next week.
Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo told an annual general meeting in Adjumani that “we have gone through a process of looking for a new head coach and he will be named next week. ”
The acting head coach of the Uganda Cranes is Abdallah Mubiru who was appointed in July 2019 to replace Frenchman Sebastien Desabre “whose contract was ended by mutual consent.” Sebastien took the Uganda Cranes to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Uganda Cranes Coaches since 1969
Burkhard Pape – 1969-1972
David Otti – 1973-1974
Westerhoff Otto – 1974-1975
Peter Okee – 1976-1981, 1983
Bidandi Ssali- 1982
George Mukasa – 1984-1985
Barnabas Mwesigwa – 1986-1988
Robert Kiberu – 1988-1989
Polly Ouma – 1989-1995
Timothy Ayieko – 1995-1996
Asuman Lubowa – 1996-1999
Paul Hasule – 1999
Harrison Okagbue 1999-2001
Paul Hasule- 2001-2003
Pedro Pasculi – 2003
Leo Adraa – 2003-2004
Mike Mutebi – 2004
Mohammood Abbas – 2004-2006
Laszlo Csaba- 2006-2008
Bobby William- 2008-2013
Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic – 2013-2017
Moses Basena –August 2017 – 27th December 2017
Sébastien Desabre – 28th December 2017 – 6th July 2019
Abdallah Mubiru – 10th July 2019 (Interim)