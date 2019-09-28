MAGOGO: New Uganda Cranes coach to be named next week

Adjumani, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soccer governing body FUFA will name a new Uganda Cranes national coach next week.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo told an annual general meeting in Adjumani that “we have gone through a process of looking for a new head coach and he will be named next week. ”

The acting head coach of the Uganda Cranes is Abdallah Mubiru who was appointed in July 2019 to replace Frenchman Sebastien Desabre “whose contract was ended by mutual consent.” Sebastien took the Uganda Cranes to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Uganda Cranes Coaches since 1969

Burkhard Pape – 1969-1972

David Otti – 1973-1974

Westerhoff Otto – 1974-1975

Peter Okee – 1976-1981, 1983

Bidandi Ssali- 1982

George Mukasa – 1984-1985

Barnabas Mwesigwa – 1986-1988

Robert Kiberu – 1988-1989

Polly Ouma – 1989-1995

Timothy Ayieko – 1995-1996

Asuman Lubowa – 1996-1999

Paul Hasule – 1999

Harrison Okagbue 1999-2001

Paul Hasule- 2001-2003

Pedro Pasculi – 2003

Leo Adraa – 2003-2004

Mike Mutebi – 2004

Mohammood Abbas – 2004-2006

Laszlo Csaba- 2006-2008

Bobby William- 2008-2013

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic – 2013-2017

Moses Basena –August 2017 – 27th December 2017

Sébastien Desabre – 28th December 2017 – 6th July 2019

Abdallah Mubiru – 10th July 2019 (Interim)