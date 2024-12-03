Maddox, Omega 256, and Ambrose light up the 14th Edition of Bakiga Nation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 14th edition of Bakiga Nation was nothing short of remarkable as Maddox Sematimba, Omega 256, Ambroy and Lift Jesus Choir brought their A-game, delivering electrifying performances that left the audience on their feet.

Their soulful music and high-energy hits had fans on their feet all night, enjoying every moment with their favorite drinks, Pilsner Lager and Pilsner King, in hand.

Pilsner Lager elevated the experience with a cultural village that offered attendees a taste of their heritage. From traditional Bushera, Arts and crafts were all set up to celebrate the rich culture of the Bakiga.

Edgar Kihumuro, the Brand Manager for Pilsner Lager, expressed his excitement about the success of the 14th Edition of Bakiga Nation, stating that seeing people enjoy and embrace their culture is the reason they support events like Bakiga Nation.

“The 14th edition of Bakiga Nation has been a massive success. At Pilsner Lager, we are committed to bringing people together to celebrate not only great music but also our shared heritage. The cultural village and the performances by Omega 256, Maddox, and Ambrose perfectly embodied this spirit.”

This year’s Bakiga Nation was a vibrant mix of culture, music, and community, with Pilsner Lager at the heart of it all.

It was an event that brought people together in an unforgettable way, and one thing was clear—Pilsner Lager knows how to keep the nation dancing.