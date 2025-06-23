M23 rebels kill 17 in eastern DRC

KINSHASA, DRC | Xinhua | The military of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday accused the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group of killing at least 17 civilians in an attack in the country’s volatile eastern region.

The army said in a statement that the attack occurred on Saturday evening in the village of Munzinzi in Walungu Territory of South Kivu Province.

According to the statement, M23 fighters stormed the village about 6:30 p.m. local time, killing at least 17 civilians and setting houses on fire.

Many residents fled to nearby military positions for safety, the statement said, adding that the killings were likely carried out in retaliation for recent battlefield losses suffered by the rebels.

The M23, one of the most active armed groups in the region, has launched repeated offensives in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, displacing hundreds of thousands and worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis. ■