M23 appoint Emmanuel Birato Governor of South Kivu

KINSHASA, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have appointed Emmanuel Birato Rwihimba as the governor of South Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This comes two weeks after the rebels seized Bukavu, the provincial capital, prompting government officials, including Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi, to flee towards Uvira in the south.

In a statement released early Saturday and signed by Corneille Nangaa Yubeluo, one of the M23/AFC leaders, the rebels also appointed Dunia Masumbuko Bwenge as deputy governor and in charge of political affairs, while Juvénal Gishinge Gasinzira was named administrator in charge of economy and development.

Birato is a former member of the People’s Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD), founded by ex-president Joseph Kabila. He later joined the Sacred Union of the Nation, a ruling coalition led by President Félix Tshisekedi, before defecting to M23. A well-known businessman, Birato was a candidate for national deputy (MP) No. 99 in the Kabare constituency during the 2023 elections under the Alliance and Action for the Rule of Law grouping.

M23’s move to establish an administration in South Kivu follows similar appointments in North Kivu, signaling their disregard for the ceasefire orders issued by the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC). Since the insurgency resumed in 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, M23 has taken control of vast areas in North and South Kivu. In August 2024, Bisimwa and Makenga allied with Nangaa to strengthen their fight against the government.

The DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing M23, a claim both Kigali and the rebels deny. M23 insists its fight is against corruption, xenophobia, and discrimination in the DRC’s leadership. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the rebels continue to consolidate power in the eastern DRC, raising concerns about the stability of the region.

****

URN