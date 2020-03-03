Lwengo councilors demand answers on cattle breeding project

Lwengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lwengo councilors have tasked district officials to account for improved cattle breeds they received from government.

In 2013, Lwengo district received four herds of improved breeds of cattle from the government stock farm at Kamenyamigo Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute-ZARDI to facilitate crossbreeding of cattle to improve their productivity and quality.

However, a report from the District Production Department indicates that the animals cannot be traced and their impact is yet to be felt among local farmers.

On Monday, Vincent Birimuye, the Lwengo LC V Youth Councilor and chairperson District Production Committee tabled a report before the district council indicating that they had failed to get proper explanation about the cattle breeding project which raises suspicion of dishonesty among some the leaders.

He explains that during their inquiries they received contradictory statements from the responsible officers about the animals with some claiming that the animals had died while others denied ever receiving them.

Birimuye accordingly implored council to collectively demand for proper accountability for the cows arguing that they haven’t benefited the community as intended.

Naddy Ayimbise, the Kyanzanga sub county LC V councilor expressed disappointment about the disappearance of the animals under unclear circumstances yet they were obtained through collective lobbying as a district council.

He asked the Lwengo deputy speaker, Alice Nakayondo who chaired the council session to task the LC V chairperson, District Veterinary and Production Officers to account for the animals.

However, the Lwengo District Veterinary Officer, Alice Ahimbise denied ever receiving formal records pertaining the said cattle arguing that she cannot account for what she wasn’t entrusted with.

Christopher Ssensasire, the Lwengo LC V vice chairperson confirmed that they formally requested for the animals but he isn’t aware who received them.

George Kisembo, the Lwengo Chief Administrative Officer asked for more time to crosscheck with the records, adding that he wasn’t in office when the district requested for the said cows.

“I’m going to seek explanations from all responsible officers and will eventually report back to council about my findings,” he told URN.

URN